419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base

Senior Airman Leonel Reyes Ramirez, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, punches a hole in an aircraft arresting system tape in preparation for connecting it to an arresting cable during semiannual preventive maintenance at the 8th Fighter Wing airfield, June 2025. Routine maintenance of these systems ensures safe operations and readiness for in-flight emergencies. (Courtesy Photo: U.S. Air Force)