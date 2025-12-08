Firefighters assigned to the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight conduct ladder training at the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s structural fire trainer facility, June 2025. The training focused on proper ladder positioning, climbing techniques, and victim rescue procedures during emergency operations. (Courtesy Photo: U.S. Air Force)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9431546
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-HT863-1014
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base
No keywords found.