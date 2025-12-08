Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    419th Fighter Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services Flight prepare to conduct warehouse search and rescue training, June 2025. The training emphasized navigating complex, low-visibility environments using teamwork, communication, structured search patterns, and tools such as thermal imaging cameras to locate and rescue victims. (Courtesy Photo: U.S. Air Force)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9431548
    VIRIN: 250618-F-HT863-1066
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base
    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base
    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base
    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base
    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base
    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    419th CES
    Kunsan
    Civil engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download