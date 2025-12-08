Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project

    CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park that are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates in the bay near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats, and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands instead of direct discharges to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park.(U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 23:33
    Photo ID: 9430375
    VIRIN: 251208-A-AZ289-7816
    Resolution: 12000x8000
    Size: 21.77 MB
    Location: CUTLER BAY, FLORIDA, US
    CERP
    Biscayne Bay
    USACE
    BBCW25
    Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands

