Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. The purpose of the BBCW project is to rehydrate coastal wetlands and reduce abrupt point-source freshwater discharge to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park that are physiologically stressful to fish and benthic invertebrates in the bay near canal outlets. The BBCW project will restore wetland and estuarine habitats, and divert an average of 59 percent of the annual coastal structure discharge into freshwater and saltwater wetlands instead of direct discharges to Biscayne Bay and Biscayne National Park. A young man fishes off the parks jetty.(U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)