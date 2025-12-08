Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. The BBCW Project includes three components: Deering Estate, L-31E Flow Way and Cutler Wetlands. All components of the BBCW Project have been completed. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)