The Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands Project (BBCW) is part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) that aims to restore the quality, quantity, timing and distribution of water within the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
