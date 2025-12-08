VMU-3 change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael A. Blejski, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), speaks during a change of command ceremony for Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, MAG-24, 1st MAW, at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2025. Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly relinquished command to Lt. Col. Edgardo B. Cardona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)