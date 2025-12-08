VMU-3 change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly, outgoing commanding of officer Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, passes the unit guidon to Lt. Col. Edgardo B. Cardona, incoming commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2025. Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly relinquished command to Lt. Col. Edgardo B. Cardona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)