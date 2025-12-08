VMU-3 change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael A. Blejski, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), presents an award to Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly outgoing commanding officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, MAG-24, 1st MAW, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2025. Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly relinquished command to Lt. Col. Edgardo B. Cardona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)