U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael A. Blejski, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), presents an award to Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly outgoing commanding officer of Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, MAG-24, 1st MAW, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2025. Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly relinquished command to Lt. Col. Edgardo B. Cardona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9429833
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-KA851-1009
|Resolution:
|4792x3195
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMU-3 change of command [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.