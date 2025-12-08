VMU-3 change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, present the colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec 5, 2025. Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly relinquished command to Lt. Col. Edgardo B. Cardona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)