VMU-3 change of command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly, left, outgoing commanding of officer Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, receives an award during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2025. Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly relinquished command to Lt. Col. Edgardo B. Cardona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)
