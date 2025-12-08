Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMU-3 change of command [Image 8 of 11]

    VMU-3 change of command

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly, left, outgoing commanding of officer Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, receives an award during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2025. Lt. Col. Donald P. Kelly relinquished command to Lt. Col. Edgardo B. Cardona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O’Brien)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 19:02
    Photo ID: 9429830
    VIRIN: 251205-M-KA851-1008
    Resolution: 6452x4301
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    This work, VMU-3 change of command [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAG24, VMU-3, COC, MCAS

