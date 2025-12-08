Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1 [Image 19 of 28]

    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Competitors take to the field during the stalk event at the 55th Winston P. Wilson and 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark., Dec. 7, 2025. The stalk tests a team’s ability to move with discipline, blend into the environment, and deliver accurate fire while under observation, reinforcing core fieldcraft skills essential to sniper operations. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)

