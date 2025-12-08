2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On the afternoon of day one of competition, snipers took on the Know Your Limits and 9 mil pistol matches at the 55th WPW and 35th AFSAM Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark., Dec. 7, 2025. The events challenged teams across a mix of precision, judgment, and timed marksmanship skills. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)