2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1

On the afternoon of day one of competition, snipers took on the Know Your Limits and 9 mil pistol matches at the 55th WPW and 35th AFSAM Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark., Dec. 7, 2025. The events challenged teams across a mix of precision, judgment, and timed marksmanship skills. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9429693
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-PJ278-5092
|Resolution:
|6622x4415
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|BARLING, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
