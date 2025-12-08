Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1 [Image 25 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    On the afternoon of day one of competition, snipers took on the Know Your Limits and 9 mil pistol matches at the 55th WPW and 35th AFSAM Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark., Dec. 7, 2025. The events challenged teams across a mix of precision, judgment, and timed marksmanship skills. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 17:39
    Photo ID: 9429688
    VIRIN: 251207-F-PJ278-1051
    Resolution: 6034x4023
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: BARLING, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1 [Image 28 of 28], by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1
    2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Readiness
    AFSAM
    WPW
    NGMTC
    Marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download