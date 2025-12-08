Competitors take to the field during the stalk event at the 55th Winston P. Wilson and 35th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark., Dec. 7, 2025. The stalk tests a team’s ability to move with discipline, blend into the environment, and deliver accurate fire while under observation, reinforcing core fieldcraft skills essential to sniper operations. (National Guard Photo by Cadet Jenna D'Orazio)
|12.07.2025
|12.08.2025 17:39
|9429684
|251207-F-PJ278-6589
|6242x4161
|4.89 MB
|BARLING, ARKANSAS, US
This work, 2026 WPW AFSAM Sniper Championship Day 1 [Image 28 of 28], by Officer Candidate Jenna DOrazio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.