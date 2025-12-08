Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, sits alongside Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative, and his team as part of the Wing Mission Brief at the Norman Brown Headquarters building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Oct. 9, 2025. The visit emphasized the importance of strengthening allied partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)