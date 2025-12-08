Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit [Image 3 of 5]

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Col Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative and his team tour the International Intelligence Training Center classrooms as part of his visit to Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Oct. 9, 2025. The visit underscored how IITC helps partner nations establish sustainable, mission-focused intelligence organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 9429394
    VIRIN: 251009-F-NY202-5574
    Resolution: 5280x3513
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: US
