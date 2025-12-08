Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Col Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative and his team tour the International Intelligence Training Center classrooms as part of his visit to Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Oct. 9, 2025. The visit underscored how IITC helps partner nations establish sustainable, mission-focused intelligence organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)