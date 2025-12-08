Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Col Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative and his team tour the International Intelligence Training Center classrooms as part of his visit to Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Oct. 9, 2025. The visit underscored how IITC helps partner nations establish sustainable, mission-focused intelligence organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9429394
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-NY202-5574
|Resolution:
|5280x3513
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit [Image 5 of 5], by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.