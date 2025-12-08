Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit [Image 2 of 5]

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative, presents U.S. Air Force Capt. Best, International Intelligence Training Center flight commander with a gift from his behalf at the IITC, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2025. Col. Faras highlighted the welcoming atmosphere at both Goodfellow and San Angelo, making this the most rewarding stop of the U.S. visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:44
