Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative, presents U.S. Air Force Capt. Best, International Intelligence Training Center flight commander with a gift from his behalf at the IITC, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2025. Col. Faras highlighted the welcoming atmosphere at both Goodfellow and San Angelo, making this the most rewarding stop of the U.S. visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)