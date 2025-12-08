Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative, sits alongside U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Cardinale, 313th Training Squadron commander and his team in a briefing at the International Intelligence Training Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Oct. 9, 2025. The IITC discussion provided the RBAF with a deeper look at how Goodfellow develops coalition-ready intelligence officers from fundamentals through advanced targeting and ISR operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:44
