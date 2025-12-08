Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative, sits alongside U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Cardinale, 313th Training Squadron commander and his team in a briefing at the International Intelligence Training Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Oct. 9, 2025. The IITC discussion provided the RBAF with a deeper look at how Goodfellow develops coalition-ready intelligence officers from fundamentals through advanced targeting and ISR operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)