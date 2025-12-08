Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative and his team utilize a SOCET GXP as part of his visit at the International Intelligence Training Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Oct. 9, 2025. The SOCET GXP is geospatial intelligence software, combined with 3D imagery, which enables IITC students to simulate targeting in a three-dimensional space.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 9429385
    VIRIN: 251009-F-NY202-5576
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit [Image 5 of 5], by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

