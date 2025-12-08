Royal Bahraini Air Force Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Bahraini Air Force Col. Al-Jowder Faras, RBAF Representative and his team utilize a SOCET GXP as part of his visit at the International Intelligence Training Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas Oct. 9, 2025. The SOCET GXP is geospatial intelligence software, combined with 3D imagery, which enables IITC students to simulate targeting in a three-dimensional space.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas)