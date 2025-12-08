Scott Pulford Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Scott Pulford, Deputy Project Manager Synthetic Environment at the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 21. Following a 22-year active-duty career in the Army, Pulford joined the CPE STRI staff in 2009 and worked in a variety of positions on the headquarters staff and in project manager offices prior to his retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)