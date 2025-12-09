CPE STRI Honors “Living Legend” during Retirement Ceremony

Photo By Joshua Free | Lee James III, Deputy Capability Program Executive at the U.S. Army’s Capability...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Free | Lee James III, Deputy Capability Program Executive at the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), presents the Army’s Superior Civil Service Award Medal to Scott Pulford, Deputy Project Manager Synthetic Environment for CPE STRI, during his retirement ceremony at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 21. Following a 22-year active-duty career in the Army, Pulford joined the CPE STRI staff in 2009 and worked in a variety of positions on the headquarters staff and in project manager offices prior to his retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers and civilians from the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) joined friends and family of longtime CPE STRI employee Scott A. Pulford for his retirement ceremony on Nov. 21 at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida.

Pulford, a graduate of the U.S. Miliary Academy at West Point and retired Army colonel with 22 years of active-duty service, joined the CPE STRI staff as an Army civilian in 2009 as a member of the senior staff. His retirement from civil service brings an end to a monumental career of more than 38 years of service to the Army.

“This is really humbling to try to navigate through all of this,” Pulford said as he took the podium to deliver his remarks. “I will admit it has been a mixed emotional journey.”

Pulford spoke highly of his faith in God and the support he has received over the years from his wife Donna, sons Tyler and Travis, and all the members of his blended and extended family.

“Stronger together, shoulder to shoulder. I think this blended family embodies that,” Pulford said. “I love all of you guys and I treasure all of our time together and it’s going to be a great journey in this next chapter.”

Pulford also recognized several members of the audience and those viewing the ceremony online for their leadership and friendship during his career in the Army and as an Army civilian.

“To the murderer’s row of previous PEOs [Program Executive Officers], Deputy PEOs, and project managers present and past, what an incredible formation of leaders, of mentors, of coaches, of professionals that I have had the privilege to be able to work alongside, work for, and work with, I thank you all for being here,” Pulford said. “It’s kind of the ‘pinch me’ moment to make sure that it’s real sometimes, the folks that I have been running around with.”

Pulford also thanked members of the CPE STRI workforce and industry partners for taking the time to attend his ceremony.

Lee A. James III, SES, deputy capability program executive at CPE STRI, presided over the ceremony and recognized Pulford for his years of service and countless accomplishments.

“I can think of no better way to kick off the holiday season than to celebrate one of our esteemed colleagues in his retirement,” James said. “I said esteemed colleague, but he’s really more like a living legend. And we don’t use that term loosely.”

James said it was an honor to speak and be a part of the retirement ceremony and return the favor since Pulford had served as the narrator for his swearing in ceremony last year when he joined the senior executive service and assumed the duties as deputy capability program executive at CPE STRI.

“Scott leads from the front; he leads from the back” James said. “If you put him in the trunk of a car he will figure out how to influence where that car goes. He is a leader of men no matter where he is at.”

James’ remarks focused not only on Pulford’s multiple roles at CPE STRI over the years but also on the tremendous impact he made on Army training and supporting the warfighter.

“When I say he has done it all, he has done it all” James said. “A lot of people say they have done it all when they really haven’t, but Scott really has done it all.”

As part of the ceremony, James presented Pulford with the Army’s Superior Civilian Service Medal, certificate of appreciation from PEO STRI, official retirement certificate and lapel pin, and a PEO STRI “Lifetime Membership” certificate. Pulford’s wife, Donna, was also recognized for her support of his career with the Order of St. Joan of Arc during the ceremony.

Pulford said he hopes to spend more time traveling and spending time with his blended family during retirement.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CPE STRI is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of more than 1,100 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.