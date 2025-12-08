Scott Pulford Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lee James III, Deputy Capability Program Executive at the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), presents a certificate of achievement to Scott Pulford, Deputy Project Manager Synthetic Environment for CPE STRI, during his retirement ceremony at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 21. Following a 22-year active-duty career in the Army, Pulford joined the CPE STRI staff in 2009 and worked in a variety of positions on the headquarters staff and in project manager offices prior to his retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)