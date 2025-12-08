Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott Pulford Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Scott Pulford Retirement Ceremony

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Lee James III, Deputy Capability Program Executive at the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), presents a certificate of achievement to Scott Pulford, Deputy Project Manager Synthetic Environment for CPE STRI, during his retirement ceremony at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 21. Following a 22-year active-duty career in the Army, Pulford joined the CPE STRI staff in 2009 and worked in a variety of positions on the headquarters staff and in project manager offices prior to his retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 9428732
    VIRIN: 251121-N-GB960-2033
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
