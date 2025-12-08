Lee James III, Deputy Capability Program Executive at the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), delivers remarks during a retirement ceremony for Scott Pulford, Deputy Project Manager Synthetic Environment for CPE STRI, at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 21. Following a 22-year active-duty career in the Army, Pulford joined the CPE STRI staff in 2009 and worked in a variety of positions on the headquarters staff and in project manager offices prior to his retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9428730
|VIRIN:
|251121-N-GB960-2045
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott Pulford Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.