Scott Pulford Retirement Ceremony

Lee James III, Deputy Capability Program Executive at the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), delivers remarks during a retirement ceremony for Scott Pulford, Deputy Project Manager Synthetic Environment for CPE STRI, at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 21. Following a 22-year active-duty career in the Army, Pulford joined the CPE STRI staff in 2009 and worked in a variety of positions on the headquarters staff and in project manager offices prior to his retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free)