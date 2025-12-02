332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USO tour participant Mia Jackson, comedian, performs for service members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The engagement celebrated the collective resilience, unity and enduring spirit of America’s deployed forces embodying the USO’s mission to connect service members to the nation they defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)