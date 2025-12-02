USO tour participant Mia Jackson, comedian, performs for service members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The engagement celebrated the collective resilience, unity and enduring spirit of America’s deployed forces embodying the USO’s mission to connect service members to the nation they defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9427952
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-XD880-1777
|Resolution:
|5724x4218
|Size:
|12.96 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.