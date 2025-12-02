U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addresses members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. Mahoney thanked the troops for their readiness, resilience and commitment to the mission, emphasizing that every forward-deployed service member strengthens America’s deterrence and global security network, supported by the USO’s steadfast presence worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9427939
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-XD880-1082
|Resolution:
|7504x5078
|Size:
|19.51 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.