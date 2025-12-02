Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour [Image 7 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addresses members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. Mahoney thanked the troops for their readiness, resilience and commitment to the mission, emphasizing that every forward-deployed service member strengthens America’s deterrence and global security network, supported by the USO’s steadfast presence worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 9427943
    VIRIN: 251205-F-XD880-1127
    Resolution: 7913x5218
    Size: 22.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Morale
    CENTCOM
    USOHoliday2025
    VJCS13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download