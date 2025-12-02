Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour [Image 13 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    USO tour participant Mia Jackson, comedian, performs for service members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The engagement celebrated the collective resilience, unity and enduring spirit of America’s deployed forces embodying the USO’s mission to connect service members to the nation they defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 03:34
    Photo ID: 9427951
    VIRIN: 251205-F-XD880-1628
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Morale
    CENTCOM
    USOHoliday2025
    Mia Jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download