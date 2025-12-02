Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour [Image 11 of 16]

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing hosts USO Tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    USO tour performer Jeff Ross, stand-up comedian, jokes with service members during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The event strengthened morale and connection among the force, reflecting the USO’s commitment to uplift those who serve forward and reminding service members that their sacrifices are valued by the American people. Through every tour and program worldwide, the USO strengthens the well-being of people serving in America’s military and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

    AFCENT
    Jeff Ross
    Morale
    CENTCOM
    USOHoliday2025

