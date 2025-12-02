Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    Lt. Col. Allen Short, the outgoing commander of the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight, accepts a commemorative placard from Chief Master Sgt. Shea Dodson, the senior enlisted leader for the 176 MOF, during a change-of-command ceremony on 25 Nov. 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. Change-of-command ceremonies provide members of a unit an opportunity to recognize a commander for their leadership during their command. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 9425943
    VIRIN: 251125-Z-GH714-5732
    Resolution: 5380x3580
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight
    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight
    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight
    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight
    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    176th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download