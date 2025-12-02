Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

Lt. Col. Allen Short, the outgoing commander of the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight, accepts a commemorative placard from Chief Master Sgt. Shea Dodson, the senior enlisted leader for the 176 MOF, during a change-of-command ceremony on 25 Nov. 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. Change-of-command ceremonies provide members of a unit an opportunity to recognize a commander for their leadership during their command. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9425943
|VIRIN:
|251125-Z-GH714-5732
|Resolution:
|5380x3580
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
