Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Allen Short, commander of the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight, stands in preparation for the 176 MOF change-of-command ceremony, on 25 Nov. 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. The 176 MOF provides commanders with accurate, reliable, and timely information, data, and statistics to guide decision making. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)