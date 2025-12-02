Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 2 of 5]

    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    Lt. Col. Allen Short, commander of the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight, stands in preparation for the 176 MOF change-of-command ceremony, on 25 Nov. 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. The 176 MOF provides commanders with accurate, reliable, and timely information, data, and statistics to guide decision making. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 9425937
    VIRIN: 251125-Z-GH714-4215
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
