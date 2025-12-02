Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj Dave Valdez (center) accepts congratulations from Col. Michael Cummings (left), the 176th Maintenance Group commander, and Lt. Col. Allen Short (right) during the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight change-of-command ceremony on 25 Nov. 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. The 176 MOF provides commanders with accurate, reliable, and timely information, data, and statistics to guide decision making. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)