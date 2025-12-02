Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

Maj Dave Valdez (center) accepts congratulations from Col. Michael Cummings (left), the 176th Maintenance Group commander, and Lt. Col. Allen Short (right) during the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight change-of-command ceremony on 25 Nov. 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. The 176 MOF provides commanders with accurate, reliable, and timely information, data, and statistics to guide decision making. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9425942
|VIRIN:
|251125-Z-GH714-4258
|Resolution:
|5142x3421
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
