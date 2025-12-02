Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michael Cummings, commander of the 176th Maintenance Group, hands the unit guidon to Major Dave Valdez, the new commander of the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight, during a change-of-command ceremony on 25 Nov. 2025, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. The reception of the guidon signifies the transference of command from one commander to the next and the beginning of Valdez’s command. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)