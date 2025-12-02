Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 3 of 5]

    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    Col. Michael Cummings, commander of the 176th Maintenance Group, hands the unit guidon to Major Dave Valdez, the new commander of the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight, during a change-of-command ceremony on 25 Nov. 2025, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. The reception of the guidon signifies the transference of command from one commander to the next and the beginning of Valdez’s command. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 17:30
    Photo ID: 9425940
    VIRIN: 251125-Z-GH714-5766
    Resolution: 5084x3383
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    176th Wing
    Alaska Air Natioanal Guard
    176th Maintenance Group

