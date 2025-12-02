Col. Michael Cummings, commander of the 176th Maintenance Group, awards Lt. Col. Allen Short, commander of the 176 Maintenance Operations Flight, the Meretorious Service Medal during a change-of-command ceremony, on 25 Nov. 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. The Meretorious Service Medal is awarded to service members who perform their duties with great distinction and exceptional skill. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9425936
|VIRIN:
|251125-Z-GH714-5668
|Resolution:
|4836x3218
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joseph Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.