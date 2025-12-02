Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

    Change of Command for the 176th Maintenance Operations Flight

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon 

    176th Wing

    Col. Michael Cummings, commander of the 176th Maintenance Group, awards Lt. Col. Allen Short, commander of the 176 Maintenance Operations Flight, the Meretorious Service Medal during a change-of-command ceremony, on 25 Nov. 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK. The Meretorious Service Medal is awarded to service members who perform their duties with great distinction and exceptional skill. (Alaska Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025
    Photo ID: 9425936
    VIRIN: 251125-Z-GH714-5668
    Resolution: 4836x3218
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    176th Maintenance Group

