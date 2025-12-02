175th Cyber Operations Group hosts first-ever wing-wide CTF event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Air National Guard 1st Lt. Parker Herman, a cyberspace operations officer assigned to the 175th Communications Squadron, provides mentorship to Staff Sgt. Brian Bedford and Staff Sgt. John Himpler, nondestructive inspection specialists assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group Capture the Flag event, December 5, 2025, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The annual event, hosted by the 275th Operations Support Squadron, offered service members across the wing a hands-on, gamified opportunity to both explore and strengthen offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills as the wing transitions to an expanded cyber mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)