175th Cyber Operations Group hosts first-ever wing-wide CTF event

Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Noah Otten and Staff Sgt. Brandon Defore, cyber operators assigned to the 276th Cyber Operations Squadron, work through challenges during the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group Capture the Flag event, December 5, 2025, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The annual event, hosted by the 275th Operations Support Squadron, offered service members across the wing a hands-on, gamified opportunity to both explore and strengthen offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills as the wing transitions to an expanded cyber mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)