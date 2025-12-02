Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Cyber Operations Group hosts first-ever wing-wide CTF event [Image 2 of 5]

    175th Cyber Operations Group hosts first-ever wing-wide CTF event

    MIDDLE RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Noah Otten and Staff Sgt. Brandon Defore, cyber operators assigned to the 276th Cyber Operations Squadron, work through challenges during the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group Capture the Flag event, December 5, 2025, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The annual event, hosted by the 275th Operations Support Squadron, offered service members across the wing a hands-on, gamified opportunity to both explore and strengthen offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills as the wing transitions to an expanded cyber mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)

    175th Cyber Operations Group hosts first-ever wing-wide CTF event

