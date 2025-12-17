Photo By Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue | Maryland Air National Guard 1st Lt. Parker Herman, a cyberspace operations officer...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue | Maryland Air National Guard 1st Lt. Parker Herman, a cyberspace operations officer assigned to the 175th Communications Squadron, provides mentorship to Staff Sgt. Brian Bedford and Staff Sgt. John Himpler, nondestructive inspection specialists assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, during the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group Capture the Flag event, December 5, 2025, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The annual event, hosted by the 275th Operations Support Squadron, offered service members across the wing a hands-on, gamified opportunity to both explore and strengthen offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills as the wing transitions to an expanded cyber mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue) see less | View Image Page

Maryland Guard cyber teams builds momentum in protecting statewide networks Your browser does not support the audio element.

ARLINGTON, Va. – Maryland National Guard cyber teams are a key part of a statewide task force focused on a “whole of government approach” to cybersecurity efforts and ways to enhance cyber readiness.

The Maryland Cybersecurity Task Force, established by Gov. Wes Moore in January 2024, brings together Maryland Guard members and personnel from the Maryland Department of Information Technology and several other state agencies.

“The mission tasks of these units and the specialized skills of our service members directly correlate to the work tasks of the Maryland Cyber Task Force,” U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Herster, the communications and cyber officer with the Maryland Guard Joint Staff, said in 2024 when the task force was established.

The task force’s Maryland Guard element includes cyber threat hunters, attack analysts, cybersecurity engineers, penetration testers, and more, all working to improve how Maryland prevents, detects and responds to cyber threats across state and local government networks.

Maryland Guard members serve on state active duty with the task force, and other Maryland Guard cyber elements can be called upon if needed. That includes the 169th Cyber Protection Team, a full-time Maryland Army National Guard unit with a defensive cyber focus and one of several Army National Guard cyber protection teams that handles validation and assessment of other cyber units.

“Our Soldiers have to be the subject matter experts for every tool and update out there,” said U.S. Army Capt. Marissa Robbins, commander of the 169th CPT. “That takes discipline, intelligence, and constant learning, and I’m incredibly proud of how they set the standard for the rest of the force.”

Robbins, who assumed command of the team Oct. 1, said they are preparing for significant changes in their mission set as cyber threats evolve.

“There’s an increased focus on critical infrastructure, and that’s where much of the change ahead is directed,” Robbins said. “But adapting to change is our bread and butter—we’re perpetual learners.”

A similar set of expertise is found in the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Cyberspace Operations Group, one of the few Air National Guard cyber units that integrates offensive, defensive, and intelligence missions under a single command structure.

“Our Airmen bring both military cyber expertise and civilian-sector experience,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Barrass, commander of the 175th COG. “That combination gives us an advantage in real-world situations where speed and adaptability matter.”

This fall, Airmen with the unit responded to a cyber attack that temporarily affected elements of the state government network. Many Airmen volunteered to be part of the response mission, said Barrass.

“They raised their hands because they believed they could help — and they did,” he said. “One Airman traveled across the country to support the mission. That speaks volumes about their commitment and capability.”

Those who responded worked alongside information technology staff and cyber teams from state agencies to assess the incident, advise on recovery steps, and strengthen safeguards against future attacks.

“They dropped what they were doing in their civilian lives and took two weeks out of their lives,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Quinlan, commander of the 276th Cyber Operations Squadron, Maryland Air Guard. “It’s an amazing example of our Airmen and the services they provide to Maryland and their communities.”

In addition to direct support missions, the Maryland Guard builds cyber resilience through initiatives such as the Maryland Critical Infrastructure Cyber Resilience Workshop, a three-day event held in August that focused on building interagency cybersecurity partnerships.

During the workshop, representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, the FBI, local water utilities, and Maryland Army Guard cyber team Soldiers took part in a tabletop exercise simulating a cyberattack on water systems. They identified network gaps, resources, and communication channels needed for an effective response.

The collaboration improved coordination across agencies and strengthened Maryland’s ability to protect critical infrastructure, said Robbins.

“It was so useful for everyone involved to understand what our next steps and available resources would be if something were to happen,” she said, adding that the 169th CPT plans to co-host an upcoming workshop similarly focused on energy and power systems.

“There’s a lot of uncharted territory for us, and that’s exciting,” Robbins said. “Our Soldiers don’t want to sit still — they want to be part of something bigger that protects our state and nation.”

Being part of something bigger also means growing partnerships internationally.

The Maryland Guard is partnered with both Estonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Department of War National Guard State Partnership Program, which pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide for mutual training and subject matter expert exchanges.

Maryland Guard members have teamed up with military cyber teams from both countries in a variety of training exercises.

“It’s serendipitous to have that partnership,” Robbins said. “We take a lot of pride in helping them grow their cyber capability while also learning from their perspective.”

That helps bring a new or different approach to cybersecurity at home. “We’re really good at pulling resources and partners together,” said Robbins, adding that helps defeat cyber threats now and in the future.

“I’m looking forward to a challenge because ultimately that’s how I’d summarize everything on the horizon,” she said. “There’s a lot of uncharted territories and it’s exciting to be the tip of the spear to set the standard, navigate and organize the effort for our new focuses and mission set.”