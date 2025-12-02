175th Cyber Operations Group hosts first-ever wing-wide CTF event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 175th Cyberspace Operations Group hosts its annual Capture the Flag competition, December 5, 2025, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The event offered service members across the wing a hands-on, gamified opportunity to both explore and strengthen offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills as the wing transitions to an expanded cyber mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)