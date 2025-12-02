175th Cyber Operations Group hosts first-ever wing-wide CTF event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group at Martin State Airport and Fort Meade and the Maryland Army National Guard Cyber Protection Team 169 work in teams to compete in the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group Capture the Flag event, December 5, 2025, at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Maryland. The annual event, hosted by the 275th Operations Support Squadron, offered service members across the wing a hands-on, gamified opportunity to both explore and strengthen offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills as the wing transitions to an expanded cyber mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)