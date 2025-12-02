Date Taken: 12.05.2025 Date Posted: 12.06.2025 14:10 Photo ID: 9425248 VIRIN: 251205-Z-LB832-2315 Resolution: 4327x2885 Size: 7.6 MB Location: IDAHO, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 124th Medical Group Changes Command [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.