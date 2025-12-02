124th Medical Group Changes Command

Col. Ryan Richardson, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Col. Lora Bennett, the outgoing commander of the 124th Medical Group, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Dec 5, 2025. Col. Lora Bennett relinquished command to Lt. Col. Zachery Powell during a change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 14:10
|Photo ID:
|9425242
|VIRIN:
|251205-Z-LB832-2132
|Resolution:
|4372x3123
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
