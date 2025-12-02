124th Medical Group Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Ryan Richardson, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing, pins a Meritorious Service Medal on Col. Lora Bennett, the outgoing commander of the 124th Medical Group, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Dec 5, 2025. Col. Lora Bennett relinquished command to Lt. Col. Zachery Powell during a change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)