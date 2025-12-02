Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th Medical Group Changes Command [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    124th Medical Group Changes Command

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Medical Group holds a change of command ceremony at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Dec 5, 2025. Col. Lora Bennett relinquished command to Lt. Col. Zachery Powell during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 14:10
    Photo ID: 9425244
    VIRIN: 251205-Z-LB832-2287
    Resolution: 5369x3579
    Size: 11.28 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Medical Group Changes Command [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command
    124th Medical Group Changes Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Idaho Air National Guard
    Medical
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download