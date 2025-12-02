MRF-SEA, US Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy Compete in Sports Day Event during CARAT Malaysia 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brody Grafton, an intelligence specialist assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attempts to use a blowgun during a sports day event with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) sailors and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Grafton is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)