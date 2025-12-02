MRF-SEA, US Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy Compete in Sports Day Event during CARAT Malaysia 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) sailors pose for a group photo during a sports day event as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)