    MRF-SEA, US Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy Compete in Sports Day Event during CARAT Malaysia 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    MRF-SEA, US Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy Compete in Sports Day Event during CARAT Malaysia 2025

    LUMUT NAVAL BASE, MALAYSIA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aly Abdelmonem, a network administrator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attempts to pass a soccer ball to a teammate during a sports day event with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) sailors and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Abdelmonem is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    CARAT 2025
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25

