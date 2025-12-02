MRF-SEA, US Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy Compete in Sports Day Event during CARAT Malaysia 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Alejandro Renteriazamarripa, a network administrator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attempts to kick a soccer ball away from a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) sailor during a sports day event as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Renteriazamarripa is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)