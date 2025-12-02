MRF-SEA, US Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy Compete in Sports Day Event during CARAT Malaysia 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Engineman Second Class Ricardo Lopez, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), kicks a soccer ball into the opposing team’s net during a sports day event with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) sailors and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Lopez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)